Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 76,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,748. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.