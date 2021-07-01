Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.15.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.