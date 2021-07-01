Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.15.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

