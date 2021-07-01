Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,796,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. 27,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,696. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

