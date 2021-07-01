Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.92. 13,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $287.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

