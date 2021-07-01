Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 293,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.