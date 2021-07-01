Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

