Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $116.76 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

