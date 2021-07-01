Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $314.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

