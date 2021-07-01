VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.27

VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

