Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:PLUS)

Vaneck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

