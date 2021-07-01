Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of HAE opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.