Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $33,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.49 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

