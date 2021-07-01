Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $27,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

