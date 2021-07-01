Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

