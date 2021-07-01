Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Utah Medical Products worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

