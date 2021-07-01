United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,000.50 ($13.07). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 997.60 ($13.03), with a volume of 1,203,887 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 992.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

