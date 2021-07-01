United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

UPS opened at $207.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

