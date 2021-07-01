united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Buys Shares of 275,990 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 4.4% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,792. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.