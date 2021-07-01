uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1,157.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

