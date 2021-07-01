Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.08 ($34.21).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €31.06 ($36.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

