Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 322.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,821. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

