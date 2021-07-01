Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,261 ($55.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,140,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,252.95. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

