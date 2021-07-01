UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

UNF opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

