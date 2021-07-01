UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Shares of UNF traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.80. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,710. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

