Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UNICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.