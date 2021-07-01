Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $96.40

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.40, but opened at $101.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 430 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $13,123,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

