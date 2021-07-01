UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s buyouts including Pine Run Midstream and the pending deal of Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand its operations. Also, the utility’s arm signed a joint venture (JV) with SHV Energy to boost its production capacity. It disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debts, and is paying regular dividends and raising the same to add shareholder value for 34 straight years. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. It is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental challenges in domestic and international activities. Any delay in the completion of capital projects is an added woe.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UGI. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

UGI stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. UGI has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

