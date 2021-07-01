UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UDR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 244.91, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

