UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

