UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,860” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.98. The company has a market capitalization of £109.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

