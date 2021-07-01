UBS Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $79.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.