UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $254.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

