UBS Group AG Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROCK opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

