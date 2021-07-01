UBS Group AG Has $2.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47.

