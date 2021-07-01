UBS Group AG Buys 4,182 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

FHI opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

