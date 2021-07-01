UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in POSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $76.77 on Thursday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKX. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

