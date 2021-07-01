UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $176.74 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $176,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

