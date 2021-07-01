UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $168.94 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,749 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Carrier Global worth $168,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

