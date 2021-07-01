UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $163.23 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $185.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

