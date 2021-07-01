UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Zscaler worth $156,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.15.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $216.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $107.02 and a one year high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

