UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,519 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Corteva worth $149,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.