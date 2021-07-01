U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

USX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

