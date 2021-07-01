U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 83,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,043. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.