Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $129,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.57. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

