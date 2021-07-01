TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.00

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 38595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

