Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.05. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$20.85, with a volume of 137,563 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

