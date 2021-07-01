Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,687. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $38.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

