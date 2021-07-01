Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $39,131,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $27,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

