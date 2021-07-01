TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) vs. 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Critical Survey

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TSR alerts:

9.8% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TSR and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TSR and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -0.22% -2.41% -0.68% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 27.47, indicating that its share price is 2,647% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $59.12 million 0.32 -$1.13 million N/A N/A 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.29 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

TSR beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.